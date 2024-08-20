- Home
Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Disseminated Message Of Love, Brotherhood, Cohesion: Faisal Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was that Sufi Saint of the world who has disseminated message of love, brotherhood and cohesion, Sindh is that soil who has always flourished message of peace.
He expressed these views while talking to the media after paying homage to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on his 281st Urs Mubarak on Tuesday here at Bhit Shah Shrine.
He said that we also hosted a conference in Governor House (KP) on 13th August & organized a seminar on the personality of Poet Khush Hal Khan Khatak and Dr.
He expressed gratitude to Sindh Minister for culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah who invited me to attend Urs celebration of greatest poet, and people of KP were also thankful to him.
He urged all institutions to work within the limitations of constitution so that Pakistan could be prosper and come on the way of the development.
He said that for the prosperity and development all stakeholders should have to work collectively.
Earlier, the governor along with provincial minister culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah listened ‘Shah Jo Kalam’.
