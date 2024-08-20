Open Menu

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Disseminated Message Of Love, Brotherhood, Cohesion: Faisal Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai disseminated message of love, brotherhood, cohesion: Faisal Kundi

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was that Sufi Saint of the world who has disseminated message of love, brotherhood and cohesion, Sindh is that soil who has always flourished message of peace

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was that Sufi Saint of the world who has disseminated message of love, brotherhood and cohesion, Sindh is that soil who has always flourished message of peace.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after paying homage to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on his 281st Urs Mubarak on Tuesday here at Bhit Shah Shrine.

He said that we also hosted a conference in Governor House (KP) on 13th August & organized a seminar on the personality of Poet Khush Hal Khan Khatak and Dr.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He expressed gratitude to Sindh Minister for culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah who invited me to attend Urs celebration of greatest poet, and people of KP were also thankful to him.

He urged all institutions to work within the limitations of constitution so that Pakistan could be prosper and come on the way of the development.

He said that for the prosperity and development all stakeholders should have to work collectively.

Earlier, the governor along with provincial minister culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah listened ‘Shah Jo Kalam’.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Allama Muhammad Iqbal Faisal Karim Kundi August Media All Love

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

59 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

59 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan