Shah Abdul Latif University Organizes Seminar On "Faiz Poetry : 21st Century"

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :One-day seminar on "Faiz Poetry and 21st century" was organized by the department of Urdu, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur to celebrate the 109th birthday of revolutionary poet of sub continent, broadcaster and noble literary Personality Faiz Ahmed Faiz, presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk on Thursday.

Prof. Khushk said the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz reflects the worries and sorrows of poor people because he was a revolutionary poet adding that his poetry was against feudal and capital forces.

He also presented his poetry on the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Chairperson, department of Urdu, Prof. Dr Sofia Yousuf shed light on the academic, research and co-curricular activities of the department.

She said that it is need of the hour that the research on the life and work of the legend poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz may be carried out to highlight the various aspects of his romantic personality.

Director, Institute of English language and literature, Prof.

Dr Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Incharge, department of Sindhi, Dr Mahar Khadim, Amar Iqbal, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Ms Laiba Mughal, Ms Muneera Sajjad and others spoke that Faiz was a legendary personality of urdu literature.