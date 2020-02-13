UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Abdul Latif University Organizes Seminar On "Faiz Poetry : 21st Century"

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University organizes seminar on

One-day seminar on "Faiz Poetry and 21st century" was organized by the department of Urdu, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur to celebrate the 109th birthday of revolutionary poet of sub continent, broadcaster and noble literary Personality Faiz Ahmed Faiz, presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :One-day seminar on "Faiz Poetry and 21st century" was organized by the department of Urdu, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur to celebrate the 109th birthday of revolutionary poet of sub continent, broadcaster and noble literary Personality Faiz Ahmed Faiz, presided over by Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk on Thursday.

Prof. Khushk said the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz reflects the worries and sorrows of poor people because he was a revolutionary poet adding that his poetry was against feudal and capital forces.

He also presented his poetry on the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

Chairperson, department of Urdu, Prof. Dr Sofia Yousuf shed light on the academic, research and co-curricular activities of the department.

She said that it is need of the hour that the research on the life and work of the legend poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz may be carried out to highlight the various aspects of his romantic personality.

Director, Institute of English language and literature, Prof.

Dr Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Incharge, department of Sindhi, Dr Mahar Khadim, Amar Iqbal, Khadim Hussain Mirani, Ms Laiba Mughal, Ms Muneera Sajjad and others spoke that Faiz was a legendary personality of urdu literature.

Related Topics

Century Poor Sofia Khairpur May

Recent Stories

Power notifies suspension schedule in Islamabad

28 seconds ago

Legendary AJK Police officer shaheed Muhammad Yasi ..

29 seconds ago

Court acquits Rabi Pirzada in wildlife laws violat ..

30 seconds ago

University of Sargodha arranges walk; expresses so ..

32 seconds ago

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

45 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 114,000 cuse ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.