Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Advance Studies And Research Board (ASRB) Meeting Held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : 64th meeting of Advance Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur was held at the Vice Chancellor (VC) Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Parveen Shah.

The VC said that we are highly committed to produce skilled and qualified research scholars.

She said that the Directorate of Postgraduate Studies is streamlined and working effectively.

Later, the minutes of the 63rd meeting of ASRB were approved and all actions taken by the Vice Chancellor under her emergency powers were approved.

