Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces results

Controller Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Friday announced the results

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) Controller Examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto on Friday announced the results of B.A (Pass) Part-I, B. Com (Pass) Part-I, M. A (Previous) Sociology, Journalism, Arabic, Muslim History, Islamic Culture, Political Science, International Relations, Sindhi, Urdu, Economics and M.

A (Final) Sindhi and urdu annual Examinations 2018.

The candidates had been advised to visit their respective colleges for their results. The mark-sheets will be dispatched to the colleges concerned within 15 days.