Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces merit list

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Director Admissions, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Nazeer Ahmed Mangnejo has announced the 4th merit list of admitted students in bachelor program in various faculties and departments of SALU, said an announcement here on Friday.

The last date for submission of admission fees have beenfixed up to December 24.