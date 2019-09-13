UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Contributes In National Tree Plantation Drive

The Department of Urdu, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, contributed in the national drive of tree plantation by planting tress, flowers in the garden adjacent to the classrooms on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The Department of Urdu, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, contributed in the national drive of tree plantation by planting tress, flowers in the garden adjacent to the classrooms on Friday.

The drive was led by the Pro Vice Chancellor SALU, Professor Dr Yousuf Khushk and Chairperson of the urdu department, Professor Dr Soofia Khushk.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Khushk told the students that owing to serious ecological challenges planting trees was the national duty and only maximum number of trees may save people from global warming and ecological challenges.

A large number of students planted trees with a pledge to water them daily and nourish them till they grow big in size.

