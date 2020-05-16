Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) distributes anti septic soaps

The several departments of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, has distributed anti-septic soaps to 200 families of low-paid employees of the varsity, said a release here on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :

The distribution made as it organized a hygiene drive in response to the current worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.