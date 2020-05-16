UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Distributes Anti Septic Soaps

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:25 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The several departments of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, has distributed anti-septic soaps to 200 families of low-paid employees of the varsity, said a release here on Saturday.

The distribution made as it organized a hygiene drive in response to the current worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

