Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Holds Seminar To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 04:09 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The department of Pakistan Studies, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Tuesday organised a seminar on "Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan" to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to extend full support to Kashmiri brethren facing Indian repression.

Director Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshoro,Professor Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar and Dean, faculty of Social Science Professor Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito jointly presided over the seminar.

Professor Mahesar discussed legal and constitutional status of 600 princely states with reference to section of Indian Independence Act 1947.

He said according to the principles of Partition Plan Kashmir was to be part of Pakistan but many areas were unlawfully given to India.

He said UN Security Council declared that Kashmir is not internal problem of India adding that the voice of Kashmir has been raised at the world's largest forum of diplomacy.

He further said India has failed to stop the struggle of Kashmiris against the Indian atrocities. He also stressed the need for use of social media for mobilizing people in the West to understand Kashmir as a human issue.

Dr Mahesar said that the situation in occupied Kashmir has been very tense since the Indian government abrogated Article 370 of its constitution.

This step taken by the Indian government is firstly a violation of their own constitution, secondly it is a violation of different UN resolutions, he stressed.

He said that in this age of social media and breaking news, it would be very hard for India to keep a lid on the brutalities it has unleashed on the Kashmiris. People of Kashmir have shown strong resilience and strength.

The UN Security Council must implement its resolutions on Kashmir and give right to people of Kashmir to decide their own destiny, he said.

According to him, the Security Council still has a role to play in the resolution of Kashmir issue. International community needs to express concern over the atrocities and human rights violations committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The students of the department of Pakistan Studies participated with speeches and tableau for the solidarity of Kashmiri families.

Advocate Shafqat Ali Maitlo, and a large number of students and faculty members from the department of Pakistan Studies and others attended the seminar.

