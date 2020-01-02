Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur announces annual exams-2019

Iversity (SALU), Khairpur Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc (home economics)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Controller of examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur Ghulam Shabbir Phulpoto has announced that annual examinations-2019 of B.A, B.Sc, B.Sc (home economics), B.Com Pass part-I & II and M.

A (previous and final) would commence from Wednesday January 15 at all affiliated degree colleges of SALU Khairpur, said an announcement here on Thursday.

The interested candidates were advised to submit their examinations forms up to Monday January 06. The candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per announced timetable.

The timetable of examinations has been dispatched to all affiliated degree colleges.