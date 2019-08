Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) to remain closed from Aug 12 to 16

Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi has announced that SALU, Khairpur and its sub-campuses at Ghotki and Shahdadkot will remain closed from August 12 to 16 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Registrar, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof. Dr Syed Asad Raza Abidi has announced that SALU, Khairpur and its sub-campuses at Ghotki and Shahdadkot will remain closed from August 12 to 16 on account of Eid-ul-Azha, said a press release here on Friday.

According to an announcement the University will reopen on (Monday) August 19.