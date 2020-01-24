UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) VC Directs Officials Regarding Annual Exams

Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:54 PM

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah chaired a meeting of the university officials to discuss the ensuing annual examination 2019-20 at her office on Friday

The Vice Chancellor directed the officials regarding the smooth and fair conduct of annual examinations and discussed different financial as well as administrative aspects of the exam.

The committee comprises of Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Prof Dr Mir Munsif Talpur, Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli, Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Sahito, Prof Dr Ikhtiar Ghumro, Registrar Prof Dr Asad Raza Abdi and Controller of Examinations and Director Finance respectively.

Speaking on the occasion of the meeting the VC expressed her concerns regarding the current fiscal crises of the University and invited all the stakeholders of the University to play their due role on their part to improve the financial position of the University.

In this regard a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Pro-VC Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk to discuss, prioritize and frame policy and recommendations for the ensuing the annual examination.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans of Faculty of Natural Sciences, Physical Sciences, Director Finance, Controller Examination, members of various committees, General Secretary SALU and Media Coordinator SALU attended the meeting.

