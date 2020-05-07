UrduPoint.com
Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers' Association Appeals CM To Take Notice Against Establishment Of Quarantine Center In University

Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers' Association (SALUTA) continued its protest against the establishment of quarantine centre in the commerce department of the university on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Shah Abdul Latif University Teachers' Association (SALUTA) continued its protest against the establishment of quarantine centre in the commerce department of the university on Thursday.

SALUTA President, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and general secretary Prof Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro said the district administration, Khairpur, had established an isolation centre at the university, without getting approval from concerned authority like the syndicate. The SALUTA leaders said the district administration had refused to obey any institutional sanctity while SOPs regarding coronavirus determined that the isolation centers for COVID-19 patients should be established away from the residential areas but the isolation centre in the university was just one hundred meters away from professors and employees colony.

According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner Khairpur on May 01, 2020, department of management sciences was converted into an isolation center. Two isolation centers in foreign faculty suites and employees hostels were established ignoring genuine concerns of the faculty/residents. They also appealed to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the violation.

