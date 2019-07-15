Shah Abdul Latif University Vice Chancellor Observes "Plantation Week"
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:27 PM
Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Dr. Parveen Shah planted a sapling on the University premises in order to mark the Plantation Week on Monday
The plantation has been organized by a private Sindhi news Channel in collaboration with District Forest Department on the theme "One tree in the name of Sindh mother.
" Dr. Parveen Shah highly appreciated the efforts of the private Sindhi Media Group for creating awareness on this important theme to plant trees in the Sindh.