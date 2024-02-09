Shah Abu Tarab Khan Bangash wins PK-93 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Shah Abu Tarab Khan Bangash has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-93 Hangu by securing 31,136 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an Independent candidate Atiq Ur Rehman who bagged 14,006 votes. Overall voters' turn-out remained 24.96 per cent.