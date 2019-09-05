Shah Alam, Saddar, Mattani, Peshawar City declared Sub Divisions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Shah Alam area Sub Division in District Peshawar dividing it into 64 patwars and 167 mouzajat with Mathra as Heaquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared Shah Alam area Sub Division in District Peshawar dividing it into 64 patwars and 167 mouzajat with Mathra as Heaquarters.

Similarly Saddar area in District Peshawar has been declared as Sub Division. The said area shall have the status of Teshil and consist of Headquarter Phandu, 24 patwar halqas and 36 mouzajat.

Likewise Mattani area in District Peshawar has declared Sub Division with immediate effect. The area shall have status of Teshil and shall consist of Headquarter Mattani, 21 patwar halqas and 26 mouzajat. Meanwhile the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared Peshawar City area in District Peshawar as Sub Division. The area would comprise 36 patwar halqas and 51 mouzajat, said an official statement issued here Thursday.