Shah Alam to Hayatabad BRT route to operational from Jan-10

PESHAWAR, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) ::The new route of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad would be operational from Jan-10 and people would travel without any hindrance.

A notification issued by Information Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday said that the new route named Express Route-12 would help control the overcrowding of passengers in buses.

It said that ER-12 route consists on different areas including Shah Alam, Sewaan, Bakhshu Pull, Landay Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Square, Charsadda Bus Stand, Bacha Khan Square, Khyber Bazar, Peshawar Cantt. and Mall of Hayatabad.

Residents of the above areas will be able to travel to their destination easily on a new route.