UrduPoint.com

Shah Alla Ditta Centuries Old Buddhist Caves Attract Visitors

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Shah Alla Ditta centuries old Buddhist caves attract visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Shah Allah Ditta a centuries old Buddhist caves located at the foothills of the Margalla Hills in Federal capital was attracting a large number of visitors.

The Buddhist caves were believed to be hundred years old and were used as route to Gandharan City of Taxila.

Karim Ahmed, a visitor said that this place is very peaceful and calm, adding that he always enjoy visiting here with his family.

The fresh water spring is also close to the caves which further increase the beauty and attraction of the site. Few food outlets were also available near the caves which facilitate the visitors with fresh snakes and foods.

A food outlet owner said that people are coming to Shah Alla Dita caves and particularly on weekend more people visit this place.

According to Capital Development Authority (CDA), relics of the Buddhist era dating back to the 8th century can be found here along with burnt diyas and trees with amulets tied to them.

These caves are next to the shrine and tomb of Shah Allah Ditta.

The caves were also known as the "Sadhu ka Bagh", "Losar Baoli" or Stepwell nearby way up in the Margalla Hills.

The site present number of small spots to see, it is a nice place also for family picnic.

Archaeological evidence indicates that the caves and the platform-like formations surrounding the area were first used for meditation by Buddhist monks and later by Hindu Sadhus before Muslim ascetics took over during the Mughal period.

The caves were surrounded by the great Margalla hills which increase the beauty of this area.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:mka/E:mka/I:aln/R:aln\778

Related Topics

Century Water Visit Nice Taxila SITE Bagh Capital Development Authority Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

12 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

12 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

13 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>