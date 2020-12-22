UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Allah Ditta Caves Attract Large Number Of Visitors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Shah Allah Ditta caves attract large number of visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The historical sites of Federal capital "Shah Allah Ditta caves" located near foothills of Margalla Hills attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawapindi.

An official of Directorate of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) told APO that Shah Allah Ditta known as a centuries old village. He said that the relics of the Buddhist era dating back to the 8th century could be found here along with burnt diyas and trees with amulets tied to them.

These caves located next to the shrine and tomb of Shah Allah Ditta.

The archaeological evidence indicated that the caves and the platform-like formations surrounding the area were first used for meditation by Buddhist monks and later by Hindu sadhus before Muslim ascetics took over during the Mughal period.

The caves has a unique attraction due to its calmness and natural look. At the caves and nearby sports, one can roam around freely as people are very friendly.

Shah Allah Ditta is a must-visit site for anyone visiting or living in the federal capital. The historical spot also have few food outlets which serve traditional food.

An official said that number of tourists could be double while taking various measures for promotion of this ancient relics and increased facilities for tourists there.

The scenic Margalla Hills hided the gem of archaeological master piece of Shah Allah Ditta caves preserving around hundred years old Bhuddist era murals.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Century Sports SITE Muslim From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

6 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

23 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

26 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.