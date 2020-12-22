Shah Allah Ditta caves attract large number of visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The historical sites of Federal capital "Shah Allah Ditta caves" located near foothills of Margalla Hills attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawapindi.

An official of Directorate of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) told APO that Shah Allah Ditta known as a centuries old village. He said that the relics of the Buddhist era dating back to the 8th century could be found here along with burnt diyas and trees with amulets tied to them.

These caves located next to the shrine and tomb of Shah Allah Ditta.

The archaeological evidence indicated that the caves and the platform-like formations surrounding the area were first used for meditation by Buddhist monks and later by Hindu sadhus before Muslim ascetics took over during the Mughal period.

The caves has a unique attraction due to its calmness and natural look. At the caves and nearby sports, one can roam around freely as people are very friendly.

Shah Allah Ditta is a must-visit site for anyone visiting or living in the federal capital. The historical spot also have few food outlets which serve traditional food.

An official said that number of tourists could be double while taking various measures for promotion of this ancient relics and increased facilities for tourists there.

The scenic Margalla Hills hided the gem of archaeological master piece of Shah Allah Ditta caves preserving around hundred years old Bhuddist era murals.

