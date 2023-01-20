Shah Enayat Qadari urs starts in Lahore

The 298th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Enayat Qadari started here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The 298th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Enayat Qadari started here on Friday.

Director General Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari inaugurated the urs celebrations while laying a traditional chador on the grave of the saint. He offered Fateha and special due for development, progress and stability of the country and freedom of occupied Kashmir.

Auqaf officials and a large number of devotees were also present. The Auqaf Department had allocated special grant for the urs celebrations and lunger.

Mehfil-e-sama, Naat Khwani, Quran Khwani are part of the urs celebrations, which would continue till January 22. Ulema and Musheikh will participate in spiritual ceremonies.

Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements for the visitors.