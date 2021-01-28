UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Faisal Residents Irked By Kachra Kundi's Construction Near Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Shah Faisal residents irked by kachra kundi's construction near mosque

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The residents of Shah Faisal Colony have voiced their concerns over the shifting of a 'kachra kundi' (waste collection point) close to a mosque in the area, fearing a foul smell from rotting garbage and smoke billowing from burning trash would make worship difficult.

The dwellers of the surrounding localities of Jamia Masjid Taj Centre staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, calling for immediate halt to the construction of kachra kundi. The mosque's administration has also written to the Commissioner Karachi and municipal authorities seeking their intervention.

They apprised the Commissioner in a letter that the kachra kundi was being moved from outside Sangam Cinema to the KMC office premises in the area. It stated that all the mosque's windows are situated towards the side of the KMC office where the kachra kundi was being built, so it would badly affect the mosque's ventilation.

An area resident Shayan, attending the protest demonstration, expressed his annoyance over the move. He urged municipal authorities to instead place makeshift garbage bins in the locality, as being practiced in other parts of the city, to ensure effective waste collection, or at least find a another suitable place for the kachra kundi, where it does not cause inconvenience to residents and worshippers.

A representative of the mosque, Maulana Sultan, talking to the media, expressed his confidence that the Commissioner Karachi and other relevant authorities would solve the problem. However, he added, if the problem persists they would have no other option but to consider a legal action for the redressal of the grievance.

The mosque's administration has also sent a copy of the letter to the Administrator Karachi, Deputy Commissioner Shah Faisal Zone and Municipal Officer KMC Shah Faisal Zone.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest Shah Faisal Mosque Media All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother ..

9 minutes ago

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

26 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

26 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

27 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

34 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.