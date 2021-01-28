(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The residents of Shah Faisal Colony have voiced their concerns over the shifting of a 'kachra kundi' (waste collection point) close to a mosque in the area, fearing a foul smell from rotting garbage and smoke billowing from burning trash would make worship difficult.

The dwellers of the surrounding localities of Jamia Masjid Taj Centre staged a protest demonstration on Thursday, calling for immediate halt to the construction of kachra kundi. The mosque's administration has also written to the Commissioner Karachi and municipal authorities seeking their intervention.

They apprised the Commissioner in a letter that the kachra kundi was being moved from outside Sangam Cinema to the KMC office premises in the area. It stated that all the mosque's windows are situated towards the side of the KMC office where the kachra kundi was being built, so it would badly affect the mosque's ventilation.

An area resident Shayan, attending the protest demonstration, expressed his annoyance over the move. He urged municipal authorities to instead place makeshift garbage bins in the locality, as being practiced in other parts of the city, to ensure effective waste collection, or at least find a another suitable place for the kachra kundi, where it does not cause inconvenience to residents and worshippers.

A representative of the mosque, Maulana Sultan, talking to the media, expressed his confidence that the Commissioner Karachi and other relevant authorities would solve the problem. However, he added, if the problem persists they would have no other option but to consider a legal action for the redressal of the grievance.

The mosque's administration has also sent a copy of the letter to the Administrator Karachi, Deputy Commissioner Shah Faisal Zone and Municipal Officer KMC Shah Faisal Zone.