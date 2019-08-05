Shah Farman condemns Indian govt. act to abolish special status of Kashmiries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman strongly condemned the Indian government act to abolish the special status of the Kashmiries in the occupied Kashmir.In a statement issued here on Monday, the Governor said that abolishment of the special status of the Kashmiries in occupied Kashmir by the Indian government is highly condemnable, adding, occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and government of India cannot change this disputed status.The Governor said that, India has openly disregarded international laws, humanities laws, international conventions and UN resolution.

International community should take serious notice of illegal act of the government of India and Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir as the matter is directly involved with the lives of the millions of people in occupied Kashmir, he appealed.The Governor said that, the people of Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province expressed solidarity with the Kashmiries and would continue their support till the realization of their destiny-right to self-determination.