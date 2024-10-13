Open Menu

Shah Farman Resigns As Senior Advisor To KP CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Shah Farman resigns as senior Advisor to KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Senior Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has resigned from the cabinet due to his responsibilities as a member of the accountability committee formed to monitor performance of the provincial government.

According to the resignation, Shah Farman maintained that as a member of the accountability committee his role as an advisor would be affected therefore he had resigned as an advisor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah Farman had been selected as a member of committee to monitor the performance of the provincial government and cabinet members besides corrupt practices.

The other members of the committee included Senior legal expert Qazi Anwar, Advisor to KP CM on anti-corruption Musaddiq and Shah Farman.

