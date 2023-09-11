Open Menu

Shah Grieved Over Legendary Artist Ahmed Khan's Sad Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Shah grieved over legendary artist Ahmed Khan's sad demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, conveyed his profound sadness and condolences regarding the unfortunate passing of Prof. Ahmed Khan, a renowned artist, designer, teacher, and mentor.

In expressing his sorrow over Ahmed Khan's demise, the minister extended his heartfelt condolences and offered prayers for the grieving family.

He also beseeched Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

The minister remarked that his contributions to education and the world of art will be fondly remembered and valued by all those fortunate enough to have learned from him, both at the National College of Arts (NCA) and beyond.

He emphasized that the void left by his passing is irreplaceable.

Furthermore, the minister issued instructions to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to arrange a condolence reference in honor of Prof. Ahmed Khan, a legendary figure in the realms of art, education, and mentorship.

