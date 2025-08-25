Shah House Clarifies Senior PPP Leader's Health
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In response to circulating rumors regarding the health of senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader, MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah. According to the Spokesperson of the Shah House, on Monday clarified that his health is fine.
Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah visited the hospital solely for a routine check-up and necessary tests, which were conducted accordingly. After completing the check-up and tests, he is set to depart for Karachi.
Shah House assures the public and party workers that Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah is in good health, and there is no cause for concern.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Para forces fine shopkeepers for violations1 minute ago
-
Four outlaws arrested, valuables, illegal weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises KP Police, CTD for Successful Operation Against Terrorists in ..1 minute ago
-
Shah House Clarifies Senior PPP Leader's Health1 minute ago
-
Flyadeal Connects Riyadh with Islamabad and Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Officials pay tribute to services of outgoing DC Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits railway headquarters, reviews security & anti-encroachment mea ..1 minute ago
-
Chairman WSSC visits rain-affected areas, inspects drainage system in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
KP Auqaf Deptt to hold Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) conferences11 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against underage drivers11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 429,400 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Floods devastate 31,600 acres of standing crops in KP31 minutes ago