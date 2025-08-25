SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In response to circulating rumors regarding the health of senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader, MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah. According to the Spokesperson of the Shah House, on Monday clarified that his health is fine.

Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah visited the hospital solely for a routine check-up and necessary tests, which were conducted accordingly. After completing the check-up and tests, he is set to depart for Karachi.

Shah House assures the public and party workers that Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah is in good health, and there is no cause for concern.