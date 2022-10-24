UrduPoint.com

Shah Hussain Appointed JI Ameer For District Charsadda

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Shah Hussain appointed JI Ameer for district Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday appointed Shah Hussain as District Amir Charsadda for the session 2022-24.

In a press release issued by Central Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq stated that Shah Hussain will look after party affairs in district Charsadda.

In the past, Shah Hussain was the Provincial Deputy General Secretary of JI and has served as a consultant with several foreign organizations.

He has done a lot in organizing Jamate Islami and its workers at the grassroots level.

He would soon take the oath of his new assignments.

More Stories From Pakistan

