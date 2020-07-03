UrduPoint.com
Shah Hussain Express Hits Coaster, 15 Killed: Says Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Shah Hussain Express hits coaster, 15 killed: says Railways

Lahore bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad railway stations on Friday at about 1:30 pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) -:Lahore bound 43-Up Shah Hussain Express hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing between Bahalike and Farooqabad railway stations on Friday at about 1:30 pm.

According to PR spokesperson, initially death toll was reported 15 as a result of accident.

PR and district rescue teams have been reached the spot and were retrieving bodies and injured from the ill-fated coaster.

The PR divisional officer rushed to the spot, while divisional engineer concerned has been suspended.

PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has ordered a strict actionagainst the responsible persons, the spokesperson informed.

The track has been restored till the filing of this report.

