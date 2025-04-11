Shah Hussain Express Timing Revised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced changes in the schedule of the Shah Hussain Express (43Up/44Dn), operating between Lahore and Karachi via Faisalabad, effective from April 15, 2025.
According to the new schedule, issued here on Friday, Shah Hussain Express (43Up) will depart from Karachi Cantt Railway Station at 9PM and arrive at Lahore Railway Station at 3:35PM the following day.
Meanwhile, the Shah Hussain Express (44Dn) departing from Lahore will now leave at 9PM and reach Karachi Cantt Railway Station at 4PM the next day.
The revised timings aim to improve service efficiency and passenger convenience on this important route.
