UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Hussain Express Train To Run Via Raiwind On March 9, 15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

Shah Hussain Express train to run via Raiwind on March 9, 15

The Pakistan Railways administration has approved changes in the route of 43-Up Shah Hussain Express on March 9 to facilitate the participants of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has approved changes in the route of 43-Up Shah Hussain Express on March 9 to facilitate the participants of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, the train would be operated via Raiwind instead of Faisalabad from Karachi to Lahore.

While, 44-Down Shah Hussain Express will also be run via Raiwind instead of Faisalabad for Karachi on March 15.

Both trains will stop at Raiwind railway station for 15 minutes during the journey.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Raiwind March From

Recent Stories

Qamar justifies his act of misbehaving with Marvi ..

2 minutes ago

Women enjoy equal rights in country: Provincial Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Govt working to reduce inflation: Spokesperson of ..

33 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks federation's comm ..

34 seconds ago

Medical tribunal, commission bills referred to rel ..

35 seconds ago

South Korea Summons Singapore Ambassador Over Coro ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.