Shah Hussain Express train to run via Raiwind on March 9, 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration has approved changes in the route of 43-Up Shah Hussain Express on March 9 to facilitate the participants of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema.

According to a notification, issued here on Wednesday, the train would be operated via Raiwind instead of Faisalabad from Karachi to Lahore.

While, 44-Down Shah Hussain Express will also be run via Raiwind instead of Faisalabad for Karachi on March 15.

Both trains will stop at Raiwind railway station for 15 minutes during the journey.