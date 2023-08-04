Open Menu

Shah Invites Japanese Investors To Invest In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor board of Investments Government of Pakistan and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Japan Business Forum Syed Feroze Alam Shah urged Pakistani and Japanese businessmen based in Tokyo, the capital of Japan to invest in Pakistan.

While talking to different delegations, Advisor Investment Board Government of Pakistan Syed Feroz Alam Shah said that Pakistan has wide and attractive opportunities for profitable investment in minerals, tourism, agriculture and other sectors including copper and gold.

He recalled that there are 92 different types of valuable minerals including salt, and lithium, which many national and international companies are working to mine Feroze Alam Shah said that the geographical location of Pakistan is the most suitable for foreign investment.

It is as good as to "investment paradise" for the business community.

About the government's special endeavours to protect the business community, he said that legislation has been made under which attractive incentives are available for foreign investment.

Likewise, policy reforms are underway to ensure the issuance of permits transparently to facilitate the local population, investors and foreign investors.

He noted that investments in minerals, tourism, agriculture and other sectors are the golden opportunity of achieving the dream of "dust to turn into development".

