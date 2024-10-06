Shah Jamal Urs Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The 397 annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Shah Jamal will begin at his Astana here on Monday.
Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari will inaugurate the Urs celebrations by laying a traditional chadar on the grave after Asr prayers.
Officials of Auqaf, Religious Affairs Department and a large number of devotees will be present on the occasion.
Local police made foolproof security for the visitors.
