Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Shah Ji Gul merges Tehreek e Islahat into PMLN

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :In a significant political development, former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Shah Ji Gul Afridi has announced the merger of his political party, Tehreek e Islahat Pakistan Party, into Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Tehreek Islahat Pakistan Party was founded on August 14, 2021, with the Primary objective of initiating comprehensive reforms in the tribal districts and extending the same to the entire country. Shah Ji Gul, however, now decided to merge his political party in Muslim League (N) after holding meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week.

According to Shah Ji Gul political secretary, a group of prominent former provincial assembly lawmakers, including Shah Ji Gul Afridi's brother Provincial Minister Taj Muhammad Afridi, former provincial assembly member Bilawal Afridi, Shafiq Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Jamrud Syed Nawab Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Lundi Kotal, and their entire group, will officially join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In the light of the development, a significant meeting has been scheduled in Alhaji Shah Ji Gul Afridi's residence in Shah Kas Jamrud in a couple of days. The meeting is expected to be attended by several Federal ministers, as well as PMLN KP President and advisor to PM engineer Amir Maqam.

The gathering aims to solidify the merger and discuss future plans and strategies for the alliance between Tehreek Islahat Pakistan Party and PML-N. The political expert viewed the merger as a crucial step to counter the PTI popularity and a step forward toward the development of the tribal district in a true manner.

