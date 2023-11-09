(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Senior vice president Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz (PMLN) tehsil Sillanwali,Makhdoom Shah Kameer Qureshi urged the nation to delve into the poetry, philosophy, political wisdom, enlightenment, and social struggles of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In a message related to Iqbal Day, Shah Kameer said that the nation was proud of its hero who gave a new direction to the continuous struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for their rights and awakened them against oppression.

Makhdoom said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as a true Muslim, conveyed the correct assessment and message of islam to the corners of the world through his poetry. He added that Iqbal's inspiring thoughts and poetry awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent for political and social rights and their freedom.

He noted that Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented the concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent in 1930. His poetry,Shah Kameer said, taught Muslims about unity, harmony, and compassion, breathing a new spirit into the movement.

He urged the nation to follow the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal so that it can be taken to new heights for development and prosperity. He added that there was a dire need to apprise the youth about Allama Muhammad Iqbal's poetry, philosophy, and political struggle so that they can move forward in their individual and collective life.