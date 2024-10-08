Open Menu

Shah Latif Children’s Festival Rescheduled For November 2

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Shah Latif's Children's Festival" scheduled for Saturday 19th October in Islamabad by the authority of the Sindhi language has been changed due to unavoidable circumstances

The Spokesman SLA informed on Tuesday that Shah Latif’s Children festival will now be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the academy of Literature in Islamabad

Dr.

Ishaq Sameejo, chairman of Sindhi language Authority has started, interaction met with social, literary and cultural figures and heads of institutions in Islamabad and invited them to participate in the festival.

