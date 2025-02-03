Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel Win Arts Council Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:52 PM
The Shah Latif Peoples Panel and Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel, secured key positions in the Larkana Arts Council election for 2025-26
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Shah Latif Peoples Panel and Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel, secured key positions in the Larkana Arts Council election for 2025-26.
The Shah Latif Peoples Cultural Panel won three main seats, including President, Secretary, and Finance Secretary, while the Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel swept 11 seats.
The election, held on February 2, 2025, saw 695 votes cast out of 792 eligible members. Two strong panels, led by Muhammad Ismail Jatoi and Gulfam Gul Sangi, contested the election.
Notably, Nadeem Akhtar Soomro, a photographer, received the highest votes (396) for the chairman of photography. The election was conducted under tight security arrangements, with 40 personnel, including ladies police, deployed for security.
