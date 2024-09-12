Shah Latif Police Arrest Suspect In Smuggled Laptops Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Shah Latif Police have apprehended a suspect involved in the illegal trade of smuggled laptops.
According to police officials on Thursday the arrest was made following a tip-off, with officers detaining the suspect, identified as Shiraz, on the main National Highway.
During the operation, police recovered 576 smuggled laptops and a vehicle from Shiraz's possession. Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to supplying and selling the illegal laptops across various city locations using vehicles.
The confiscated laptops are now in police custody, and authorities are investigating the suspect's criminal history. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway, with further investigations continuing.
