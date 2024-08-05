- Home
Shah Latif Universal Poet Gave Message Of Love For Humanity, Motherland: Sindh Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani Monday said that it was very commendable process for the new generation to create masterpieces of Shah Latif's poetry through their creative skills
He expressed these views while addressing the maiden session of International Symposium organized by Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University on the topic Eco-Art, green Latif, nature and culture.
The Vice-Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam Professor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Nawabshah Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, Vice-Chancellor of Liaquat Medical University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Akram Bhat Shah University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro also attended the symposium.
Emphasizing the significance of the event, the Minister further said that Shah Abdul Latif is a universal poet who gave the message of love for humanity and motherland.
He said that SABS University Jamshoro has taken a great step to bring Sufism, Art, Science and Technology on a platform which will connect the young generation and spread the message of Shah Latif on a large scale.
Muhammad Ali Malkani said that Sindh has always given the message of love and peace and such symposiums will highlight the positive image of our province and country in the whole world.
The provincial minister further said that it is a proud moment that our young generation has taken great interest in presenting Latif's poetry in an artistic and unique manner based on modern technology.
Dr. Arbela Bhutto further said that promoting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics is our mission and we consider each sector as blind without the support of other sectors.
Inauguration of a new research center based on poetry, art and mathematics. An eco-art transformation exhibition, signing of MoU between Cebu University and Center for Knowledge Development, eco-art beautiful garden was held.
In the symposium, 15 research papers were presented by scholars from Italy, Australia, India and Pakistan, while panel discussions and workshops were also part of the program, providing the participants with more information on the topic of the occasion.
