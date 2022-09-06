UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The 279th annual Urs of Sindh's great Sufi poet Hazrat Shah Abdul-Latif Bhittai will be observed with simplicity from September 12 to14 (Safar 14 to 16) at Bhitt Shah, District Matiari.

In connection with Urs celebrations, a meeting chaired by Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon was held at the camp office here on Tuesday.

Secretary Culture Saeed Ghani Sahito, Director General Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Rashid, Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgri and other officers were present.

The meeting also decided to celebrate the Urs in a simple manner while all entertainment programs will not be arranged due to the destruction caused by the rains and floods this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that heavy losses caused in the whole province due to rain and floods, therefore the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai will be celebrated simply this year.

He said that on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Urs, a literary conference will be held on the topic of "From Pain to Hope" in which papers will be presented.

In the meeting, DG Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari briefed about the Urs arrangements, while DC Adnan Rashid gave a briefing about the cleanliness arrangements at Dargah.

