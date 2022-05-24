UrduPoint.com

Shah Mahmood Condemns Police Crackdown On PTI Workers

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 01:11 PM

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasaf, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday strongly condemned harassment of PTI workers in Punjab and police raids on their houses during midnight in a bid to arrest them ahead of long march on May 25

Addressing a press conference along with PTI Secretary General, Asad Umar, he said that there was no justification of police brutality and crackdown on peaceful workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that PTI long march would go-ahead as per announcement and Chairman Imran Khan would lead a rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad. " Protest is our legal and constitutional right", he said, He said that PTI did not want any confrontation in Islamabad but rather would tell the government legal, constitutional and democratic solution which was only holding fresh elections in the country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Supreme Court's verdict already exists and hoped that courts would provide justice to PTI.

He said that PTI government in three and half years rule allowed rallies, long-march and sit-ins in Islamabad without creating any hurdles, restriction in the way of opposition parties.

Criticizing the actions of Federal, Punjab and Sindh government against PTI workers, he said that so-called champions of democracy and human rights now taking refuge by imposing section 144 and 16 MPO.

Asad Umar said that police illegal actions had further embolden courage and spirit of PTI workers.

He said that through use of force, the government could block the entire country and could not run the affairs of the country.

