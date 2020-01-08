Shah Mahmood Quershi to make diplomatic bid to ease US-Iran tension

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Wednesday said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan he would visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States of America (USA) to pursue Pakistan's desire for peace and to keep the region away from any possible outbreak of war.

The minister, in a video message, said Pakistan had decided to use its diplomatic channels with other regional countries to defuse tension between Iran and the USA.

He said Pakistan would play every role to protect the region from war. The middle East had been a victim of tension for long but the USA action of January 3 and the reaction by Iran on January 8 had further escalated the tension.

"Pakistan believes that the escalation is neither in our interest nor in the region's. We understand that the region cannot afford any other war," he said.

He said Pakistan had been playing its role to settle the matters and keeping in view the situation, it had decided to promote diplomatic engagements with the countries of the region. During telephonic conversation with his regional counterparts, all were of the view to play their role for peace and stability of the region, he added.