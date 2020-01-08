UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Quershi To Make Diplomatic Bid To Ease US-Iran Tension

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Shah Mahmood Quershi to make diplomatic bid to ease US-Iran tension

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Wednesday said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan he would visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States of America (USA) to pursue Pakistan's desire for peace and to keep the region away from any possible outbreak of war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi Wednesday said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan he would visit Iran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United States of America (USA) to pursue Pakistan's desire for peace and to keep the region away from any possible outbreak of war.

The minister, in a video message, said Pakistan had decided to use its diplomatic channels with other regional countries to defuse tension between Iran and the USA.

He said Pakistan would play every role to protect the region from war. The middle East had been a victim of tension for long but the USA action of January 3 and the reaction by Iran on January 8 had further escalated the tension.

"Pakistan believes that the escalation is neither in our interest nor in the region's. We understand that the region cannot afford any other war," he said.

He said Pakistan had been playing its role to settle the matters and keeping in view the situation, it had decided to promote diplomatic engagements with the countries of the region. During telephonic conversation with his regional counterparts, all were of the view to play their role for peace and stability of the region, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Visit United States Saudi Arabia Middle East January All From

Recent Stories

Dr Atta to receive highest Chinese scientific awar ..

39 seconds ago

21 reports of Standing Committees presented in Nat ..

43 seconds ago

Govt decides to provide relief of Rs 7 billion to ..

45 seconds ago

Siraj Ahmed appointed as PTI Central Secretary Fin ..

47 seconds ago

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Confli ..

5 minutes ago

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.