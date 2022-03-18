UrduPoint.com

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Appeals Party Dissident To Review Their Decision

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2022 | 05:56 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to review their decision

The PTI leader has also warned them of legal action if they remain stuck with their decision of voting against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the day of No-Trust-Motion.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi appealed to the party’s dissidents to review their decision of casting vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on No-Trust-Motion against him.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said if the dissidents went against Prime Minister Imran Khan and supported the opposition it would a serious political mistake.

He also warned that if they did not review their decision the party leadership would take legal action against them under the law.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar were also present there during the press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also rejected the reports that allies of the government had parted their ways with the ruling party. He said the allies were standing by the PTI and all such reports that they were not supporting the party were wrong.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Vote Fawad Chaudhry All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpret ..

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpretation of Artcile 63-A

15 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr ..

17 minutes ago
 3 persons injured by dog biting

3 persons injured by dog biting

15 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athleti ..

Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athletics games

15 minutes ago
 ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

30 minutes ago
 23 held with contraband in sargodha

23 held with contraband in sargodha

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>