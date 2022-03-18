Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to review their decision

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader has also warned them of legal action if they remain stuck with their decision of voting against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the day of No-Trust-Motion.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2022) PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi appealed to the party’s dissidents to review their decision of casting vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan on No-Trust-Motion against him.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said if the dissidents went against Prime Minister Imran Khan and supported the opposition it would a serious political mistake.

He also warned that if they did not review their decision the party leadership would take legal action against them under the law.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar were also present there during the press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also rejected the reports that allies of the government had parted their ways with the ruling party. He said the allies were standing by the PTI and all such reports that they were not supporting the party were wrong.