UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Apprises His South Korean Counterpart About Current Situation In Occupied Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprises his South Korean counterpart about current situation in Occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday apprised his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday apprised his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation the Foreign Minister briefed the South Korean counterpart in detail on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region. He also pointed to the irresponsible and belligerent statements by the Indian Defence Minister in the nuclear arena. The Foreign Minister further highlighted the danger of false flag operations staged by India in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to divert the world's attention from the atrocities being committed by Indian forces.

The Foreign Minister apprised of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 25 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout.

There was a danger that once the curfew was lifted, Indian forces would use further violent means, thus accentuating the humanitarian catastrophe.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the international community had the responsibility to take urgent steps to address the current unacceptable situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The South Korean Foreign Minister said that South Korea was following the situation closely. She said that South Korea believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

India Shortage Defence Minister World Nuclear Jammu South Korea North Korea From

Recent Stories

Turkish President Calls Situation in Idlib 'Unacce ..

40 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among ..

42 seconds ago

'Kashmir Hour' observed in New Delhi, Paris, Jedda ..

48 seconds ago

Lockheed Martin Wins $347Mln US Army Contract For ..

5 minutes ago

About 5,000 Participants From 50 Countries Expecte ..

5 minutes ago

Local LPG price reduced by Rs 22.27 per 11.8-kg cy ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.