Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrested After Asad Umar From Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:57 PM

The Police officials confirmed that Qureshi was arrested from the Red Zone in Islamabad, where the former Foreign Minister was located.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad Red Zone area on Wednesday.

Umar was arrested from the Islamabad High Court where he had gone to request not to be prevented from meeting Imran Khan. After submitting the request, Umar went towards the Chief Justice's courtroom where he was arrested by the Islamabad Police's Counter Terrorism Department upon leaving.

Last night, Umar, Qureshi, Ali Awan, and other leaders were charged with two cases at the Abpara and Tarlai police stations.

Umar was arrested under section 16 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It is worth noting that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was also arrested yesterday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. The arrest led to protests by PTI workers in several cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the government's crackdown on PTI leaders continues, as the police arrested the wife and brother of PTI leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, this morning.

