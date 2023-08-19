Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was arrested from Islamabad on Saturday.

The latest reports said that he was arrested from his residence and was being shifted to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad.

However, it is not yet clear that in which case, he was arrested.

The development took place few minutes after he addressed a press conference in Islamabad. Shoaib Shaheen, the PTI lawyer, accompanied him during the press conference.

Addressing the press conference, Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the actions taken against party leader Usman Dar and his family.

Qureshi voiced his outrage over the eviction of Dar's children and family members during the late hours of the night. He also highlighted the sealing of Usman Dar's factory and property, deeming these actions highly condemnable.

Qureshi questioned the motives behind such actions, directing his concerns toward Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. He emphasized the importance of creating a conducive environment for upcoming elections and urged Kakar to fulfill his role accordingly.

Qureshi firmly refuted any propaganda targeting PTI and dismissed claims of internal party divisions, labeling them as false rumors spread by certain media outlets.

He unequivocally asserted that Imran Khan remains, and will continue to be, the chairman of PTI. He expressed his faith in Imran Khan's 27-year-long struggle, considering it a valuable commitment held within the core committee.

Expressing hope for Imran Khan's release, Qureshi underscored the significance of holding timely elections as mandated by the Constitution. He cautioned that failure to hold elections within 90 days would constitute a grave violation.

Qureshi pointed out a legal flaw in the composition of the CCI due to the presence of two interim chief ministers. He mentioned that the Pakistan Bar Council issued a press release while the Supreme Court Bar Association approached the Supreme Court in favor of timely elections.

Based on the sentiments expressed by the SCBA and Pakistan Bar Council, Qureshi asserted his belief in the unity of the legal fraternity regarding the necessity of holding elections as stipulated by the Constitution.

On the subject of delimitations, Qureshi asserted the supreme authority of the Constitution, deeming any secondary regulations as inconsequential. He revealed the intention to challenge any suspected delaying tactics before the Supreme Court, with Senate Ali Zafar working on a petition on the party's behalf and Salman Akram Raja preparing a plea on behalf of Imran Khan to contest decisions made by the CCI.