Shah Mahmood Qureshi Asked Pakistani Community To Play Its Due Role To Highlight Soft Image Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:02 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of country

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of the country

Bishkek (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of the country.

Addressing Pakistani students and community members in Bishkek on Thursday, he said about 2600 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan and they are roaming ambassadors of their country and they should play a proactive role in promoting Pakistan's strength.

He said a community can play a cardinal role in creating goodwill and enabling environment to trade, investment, tourism, and people to people contacts.

The Foreign Minister said unfortunately, trade cooperation with Central Asian states cannot be materialized without having proper and easy connectivity. He opined that chances of trade through land route will be multiplied if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.

