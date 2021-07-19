Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured his Afghan counterpart of taking all possible steps to arrest the culprits involved in the incident regarding the daughter of Afghan ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured his Afghan counterpart of taking all possible steps to arrest the culprits involved in the incident regarding the daughter of Afghan ambassador.

Qureshi, in a telephonic call to Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, briefed him about the steps taken so far by the law enforcement agencies following the July 16 incident and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was cognizant of the diplomatic norms and mentioned that the security at Afghan embassy and consulate in Pakistan had been beefed up.

He said Pakistan expected the Afghan government to reconsider its decision to recall its ambassador and senior diplomats given the serious efforts being made by the government of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Atmar thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking a personal interest in the investigation into the incident, the Foreign Office said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Qureshi to increase the security at the Afghan embassy and consulate.

Hanif Atmar said Afghanistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan and was committed to its peace and stability.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue collaboration on issues of mutual interest, the FO said.