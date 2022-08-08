UrduPoint.com

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Condemns Ban On Mourning Processions In IIOJ&K

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemns ban on mourning processions in IIOJ&K

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the BJP's chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and 'Majalis' in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the BJP's chauvinistic move to ban mourning processions and 'Majalis' in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) during Muharram and demanded the foreign office to record their protest with Indian ambassador in Pakistan.

Talking the journalists after participating in the mourning procession at Mumtazabad here on Monday, he said mourning processions and 'Majalis' were being organized across the world but only the people of IIOJ&K were deprived of their religious rights by the Indian forces.

He demanded of Pakistan foreign office to summon Indian Ambassador in the office and record protest.

Qureshi said that PTI issued ticket for by-election in NA-157 to his daughter Meher Bano on merit as she was the only candidate having ability to contest election against Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

Also, he congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games-2022.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest World Foreign Office Jammu Gold Merit Packaging Limited NA-157 Muharram

Recent Stories

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in ..

Bullet-riddled bodies of 3 youngsters recovered in Swabi

2 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ashura to be commemorated across country on ..

Youm-e-Ashura to be commemorated across country on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

2 hours ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

3 hours ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.