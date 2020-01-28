Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled the death of the wife of former chief of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Pakistan late Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled the death of the wife of former chief of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Pakistan late Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani.

In a condolence message issued by Babul Quresh here on Tuesday, Qureshi expressed sympathies with Allama Anis Noorani and Shah Awais Noorani over the death of their mother.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.