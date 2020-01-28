UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Condoles Death Of Shah Ahmed Noorani's Wife

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoles death of Shah Ahmed Noorani's wife

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled the death of the wife of former chief of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Pakistan late Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled the death of the wife of former chief of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Pakistan late Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani.

In a condolence message issued by Babul Quresh here on Tuesday, Qureshi expressed sympathies with Allama Anis Noorani and Shah Awais Noorani over the death of their mother.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Wife May Family

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Coins of Islam: Hist ..

32 seconds ago

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates Coins of Islam: Hist ..

33 seconds ago

UAE has prioritised relations with African countri ..

51 seconds ago

UAE has prioritised relations with African countri ..

52 seconds ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.