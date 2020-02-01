UrduPoint.com
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Condoles With Rajwana Over Death Of His Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:08 PM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoles with Rajwana over death of his wife

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with former governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana on the death of his wife, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with former governor Punjab Malik Rafique Rajwana on the death of his wife, here on Saturday.

He offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Qureshi also inquired after the ailing Raju Shah Gardezi, the caretaker of Shah Yousuf Gardez shrine. He also attended the sixth death anniversary of former member district council union Kari-Namak, Misri Khan Mahar.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited houses of different persons and offered Fateha on death of their relatives in National Assembly Constituencies NA-156 and NA-157.

Related Topics

National Assembly Governor Punjab Wife May Family NA-156 NA-157

