Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticizes super tax on industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday criticized the imposition of super tax on industry and said that it would ultimately affect the poor masses.

Similarly, the prices of electricity, gas and fuel were also putting burden on the poor. The Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed these views while talking to media persons.

Qureshi stated that PTI made call for peaceful protest demonstration on July 2 in Islamabad and other cities across the country.

Karachi is economic hub of Pakistan.

People in Karachi came out of streets to record their protest against electricity loadshedding.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI workers would demonstrate solidarity with the masses, suffering from inflation and electricity loadshedding.

The hike in fuel prices has also forced transporters to park their vehicles. Qureshi hinted that fuel prices would go up further.

Responding to a question about backdoor contact with government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI was ready to sit and talk on election reforms soon after announcement of election date.