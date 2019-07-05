UrduPoint.com
Shah Mahmood Qureshi For Enhancing Pak-Kazakh Trade Ties, Connectivity

Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan by exploring the mutually beneficial joint ventures and improving air, road and rail connectivity.

In a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov, who made a farewell call on him, the foreign minister reiterated the importance of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan in Pakistan's foreign policy, a Foreign Office statement said.

He acknowledged the services rendered by the Kazakh ambassador for strengthening political, economic and trade relations between the two countries during his stay in Pakistan.

The foreign minister extended an invitation to the President of Kazakhstan to visit Islamabad at his earliest convenience.

The Kazakh ambassador appreciated the hospitality and support extended to him during his stay in Pakistan.

He said that he was satisfied with the efforts he made in strengthening political, economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The ambassador affirmed that Pakistan had always enjoyed important place in foreign policy of Kazakhstan and would continue to do so under the leadership of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov joined the Kazakh Embassy as representative of Kazakhstan in 2018 and is now returning after completion of his tenure.

